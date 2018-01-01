Grassley grants Kavanaugh accuser more time

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted late Friday night that he was giving Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers, more time to decide whether she will testify before the committee. The committee originally gave Ford and her attorneys a Friday deadline to decide or the Republican-majority committee would proceed on Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.

Ford lawyer Debra Katz had earlier Friday evening requested an additional day to decide, calling the Friday deadline “arbitrary,” adding that its “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.”

Earlier Friday, Grassley rejected Ford’s requests that only senators, not attorneys, ask questions and that she testify after Kavanaugh.