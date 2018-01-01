Grassley grants Kavanaugh accuser more time
by Mickey McLean
Posted 9/22/18, 10:08 am
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted late Friday night that he was giving Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers, more time to decide whether she will testify before the committee. The committee originally gave Ford and her attorneys a Friday deadline to decide or the Republican-majority committee would proceed on Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.
Ford lawyer Debra Katz had earlier Friday evening requested an additional day to decide, calling the Friday deadline “arbitrary,” adding that its “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family.”
Earlier Friday, Grassley rejected Ford’s requests that only senators, not attorneys, ask questions and that she testify after Kavanaugh.
Read more from The Sift
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and a dog/administrative assistant named Daisy.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Sat, 09/22/2018 01:26 pm
Does anybody here believe this was done by Republicans to bully Ford? This posturing is done by the Democrats to paint the Republicans in bad light and delay the confirmation with the hope that he is never confirmed! The Democrats don’t care about justice but are bent on getting their political way by whatever means are possible! They know that Republicans are often Christian so they just have to find a woman who will put forward an allegation of sexual misdeeds and they can herd us along wherever they want to go! We shouldn’t be naive to this, and we need to stand up and fight against it!