Graduate students’ lobbying pays off, but do their degrees?

The tax overhaul package passed this week by Congress did not contain two provisions targeting university students. The final version of the bill removed the proposed tax on graduate-school tuition waivers and restored the current deduction for student loan interest.

Higher education leaders lobbied hard against both measures, as well as other items in the bill. Earlier this month, 31 House Republicans asked party leaders to drop the tuition waiver tax, which would have taxed the free tuition universities provide for graduate students who teach courses or work in research labs.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, touted the changes as an example of GOP lawmakers listening to their constituents. Brady told the House Rules Committee that the final bill “preserves the student loan interest deduction, the exclusion for graduate student tuition assistance and waivers, and the provision allowing teachers to deduct out-of-pocket costs for school supplies.”

But conservative higher education analysts say graduate students in particular still get too many breaks, at the expense of average taxpayers who don’t plan to spend six or eight years in college.

“Big subsidies for people with advanced degrees should come under scrutiny when you have a populist streak,” Jason D. Delisle, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told The New York Times this week. “By definition, everybody going to graduate school already has a college degree. The reality is, we’re worried about whether we’re helping undergraduates enough, and meanwhile, graduate students have amassed these big subsidies.”

Graduate students will now focus their lobbying attention on the Higher Education Act reauthorization bill, which passed through committee last week and likely will head to the House floor for a vote early next year. The bill ends student loan forgiveness programs for graduates who get public service jobs, and caps the amount of federal loans graduate students can take out. Delisle and other conservative analysts say both changes are a welcome step toward making would-be graduate students think about whether their investment is worth it.

But higher education leaders view the proposal as another sign of the declining support for colleges and universities.

Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, described an “assault” on higher education, while another activist told the Times that this year’s measures are excessive, even for a Republican administration.

“I think it’s tied into a dangerous narrative in our country about elitism,” Draeger said. “It undervalues our most important resource, which is our inventiveness, our ingenuity, our ability to solve big problems. A lot of that work happens at graduate-level education.”

But advocates don’t mention the number of American innovators who did not earn graduate degrees. Many leaders in technology fields didn’t even finish their undergraduate studies.

They also fail to answer the underlying question: Is the expense of getting a graduate degree really worth it?

According to the Times, tenure-track professors only make an average of $74,543. That’s about $10,000 more than the highest paid auto mechanics, who often don’t even have an associate degree. Something about the graduate school return on investment calculation just isn’t right.