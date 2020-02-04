Grace for a speeding doctor

Last month, Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Brian Schwartz pulled over a car near North Branch, Minn., after he clocked it going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. But when he found out the driver was a physician, he decided she needed something besides a ticket. When Schwartz returned Sarosh Ashraf Janua’s driver’s license, he also handed her five N95 face masks, the National Police Associated reported. “I burst into tears,” Janjua posted on Friday on Facebook. “And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”

Where was she headed? Janjua, a cardiologist, was driving from Boston to serve as a substitute physician at a hospital in Duluth, Minn. Hospitals continue to face shortages of masks and other protective equipment as more COVID-19 hotspots erupt across the country.

