Governor sends backup to Portland

Authorities have arrested more than 600 people in connection with ongoing protests, vandalism, and violence in Portland, Ore., since late May. Gov. Kate Brown is sending the Oregon State Police to the city to help keep the peace after the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter on Saturday. Police arrested 29 people and declared an unlawful assembly on Sunday night.

How bad is it in Portland? The city is nearing 100 straight nights of unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. Thousands of protesters turned out for two weeks in July and clashed with federal security officers. Since those agents left on July 31, smaller nightly protests have continued in some areas of the city. So far, Brown, a Democrat, has declined to bring in the National Guard. On Sunday, she also announced the formation of a group including Mayor Ted Wheeler and local African American leaders to come up with a plan for moving the city forward.

