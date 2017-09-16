Government weighs in on campus free speech cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed briefs in Georgia and California courts in support of college students challenging campus speech policies that allegedly violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The briefs, called Statements of Interest, are a welcome show of support for free speech advocates battling policies that dictate where, when, and how students can speak their piece on America’s college campuses.

An estimated 1 in 10 U.S. colleges establishes and controls use of campus “free speech zones” to restrict students’ civic engagement, according to a 2016 survey of 400 colleges conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). In late September, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to help deconstruct institutionalized barriers to free expression and began issuing DOJ Statements of Interest—briefs advising courts of the federal government’s interest in the outcome of a lawsuit.

The first statement, filed Sept. 26, supports a student suing Georgia Gwinnett College. The latest statement, filed Oct. 24, urges the Central District Court of California to declare speech codes at Pierce College and the Los Angeles Community College District unconstitutional. The lawsuit, Shaw v. Burke, goes to court Nov. 13.

“It’s a strong statement of the law in our favor,” Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon, FIRE’s director of litigation, told me. “It puts the schools on notice of the position they can expect to see from the Department of Justice.”

Kevin Shaw, a Pierce College student, filed suit in March following a monthslong dispute with administrators over the school’s speech policies. An administrator in November 2016 stopped Shaw and two peers from distributing copies of the U.S. Constitution outside the school’s free speech zone and told them to register with campus officials for permission to use the 616-square-foot space.

Shaw had never heard of the area and found no reference to it on the school’s website or in the student handbook. A campus map indicates “Free Speech” on the mall but gives no explanation for the reference.

“I was born under the impression that the entire country was a free speech zone, but apparently at my school it’s a little rectangle the size of three parking spaces,” Shaw said in a FIRE-produced video discussing his lawsuit. FIRE represents Shaw in his case.

Campus speech policies are a relic of the 1960s anti-war movement, an effort to control disruptive protests, Beck-Coon said. But the codes have remained mostly unchallenged. Legal precedent allows college campuses to establish “reasonable” restrictions for the time, place, and manner for public demonstrations. The primary function of a university cannot be impeded by student protests.

Beck-Coon agrees but said so-called free speech zones “flipped the calculus, [and] the rules place the vast majority of the campus off limits to speech.”

Contrary to legal precedent, free speech zone policies are founded on the premise that college campuses are not public forums and civic engagement must be controlled by administrators in order to maintain the school’s educational mission.

“I don’t think people actually stop and think about what asking for permission to speak before you do so means,” Beck-Coons said. “When you start thinking through the mechanics of it, that’s when it becomes real creepy.”