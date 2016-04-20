Government probe renews calls to defund Planned Parenthood

Fetal tissue traders avoid trial
Two California companies charged with illegally selling the body parts of aborted babies reached a settlement Friday with Orange County, Calif., prosecutors, avoiding a trial.
Under the settlement, DV Biologics LLC and sister company DaVinci Biosciences LLC, along with principal operators Estefano Isaias Sr., Estefano Isaias Jr., and Andres Isaias, admitted to violating state and federal law prohibiting the sale of fetal tissue. The companies will close within four months.
The settlement totals $7.785 million, but the defendants will pay only a small portion of that in a cash fine. The bulk of the penalty comes from the estimated $7.5 million value of the company’s adult biological samples, tissues, and cells, which it will donate to a nonprofit academic and scientific teaching institution affiliated with a major U.S. medical school, according to the agreement. The company also will donate and transfer about $10,000 in laboratory storage containers and equipment.
The defendants will pay only $195,000 in civil penalties.
Prosecutors charged the companies in 2016 with illegal and fraudulent business practices after the pro-life Center for Medical Progress filed a complaint alleging DV Biologics LLC sold fetal tissue to pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions in Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Brain tissue went for as much as $1,100 per vial. —Leigh Jones
EU rebukes Poland over pro-life laws
The European Union has chastised Poland for its opposition to abortion, warning the predominantly Catholic nation it could be in violation of the union’s human rights laws. The resolution, adopted last month, claims “universal access to healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare and the associated rights, is a fundamental human right.” It also urged the Polish government to provide free access to contraception and make emergency contraception, like the so-called “morning-after pill,” available without a prescription. Polish President Andrzej Duda recently signed a bill banning over-the-counter sales of such drugs. Last month’s resolution triggers an investigation that could result in revoking Poland’s EU voting rights. The resolution primarily focuses on other political issues in Poland, but according to the pro-life Population Research Institute, the inclusion of comments on abortion marks the first time the EU has ever condemned a member nation over pro-life legislation. —L.J.
Bolivia abandons protections for unborn babies
Bolivia became the latest South American country to drop protections for unborn babies when lawmakers last week voted to allow abortions up to eight weeks into pregnancy. Current law only allows abortion when the mother’s life is in danger, the baby is diagnosed with a disability, or in cases of rape or incest. The new law, which President Evo Morales pledged to sign, specifically mentions “students, adolescents, or girls,” suggesting teens could get abortions without their parents’ knowledge or approval. Church leaders, both evangelical and Catholic, opposed the measure, insisting women with unplanned pregnancies need support, not abortion. Pastor Luis Aruquipa, a Bolivian pro-life activist, criticized lawmakers who voted for the bill after saying they would not. He pledged to continue organizing rallies and hunger strikes to keep fighting for the unborn. —L.J.