Government preps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. health agencies plan to offer everyone free immunization against the coronavirus. The government on Wednesday outlined its plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as a safe and effective one becomes available.

What’s the plan? Officials hope to begin vaccinating people late this year or early next year and slowly ramp up distribution until everyone who wants a shot can get one. By then, there could be several different options available. Scientists are testing nine possible vaccines in Phase 3 trials around the world, according to The New York Times. Early phases would focus on healthcare workers, essential employees, and people in vulnerable groups. An Associated Press poll in May found only about half of Americans have said they would get the vaccine.

