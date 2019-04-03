Gospel for Asia settles with donors for $37 million
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/04/19, 01:29 pm
Gospel for Asia agreed last week to a $37 million settlement with donors over accusations that the nonprofit mission group mismanaged funds. The agreement brings to a close a three-year legal battle, in which donors said the organization misused funds it promised would go directly to mission work in South Asia. In 2015, the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability discovered that Gospel for Asia hoarded as much as $259 million during some months rather than spending the donated funds on church planting, missionary work, or charitable relief for the poor.
In a statement on its website, Gospel for Asia emphasized it did not admit any wrongdoing. “The settlement agreement explicitly states that all donations given to the ministry did indeed make it to field,” the statement read. The agreement dictates that settlement money go to pay court-approved costs and attorneys fees, then be divided evenly among claimants, who can be anyone who donated to Gospel for Asia since Jan. 1, 2009. Unclaimed funds can be distributed evenly to the groups Samaritan’s Purse, Friends of Israel, the Global Training Network, Heaven’s Family, and Christ for All Peoples, but they cannot be retained by Gospel for Asia.
Lynde Langdon
Comments
JerryMPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 04:15 pm
Did they or didn't they act unethically? If there was no wrongdoing why are they paying such a sum of money? This outcome leaves an unfortunate cloud of suspicion.
JIM & BETSY FOXPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 05:55 pm
What are the specific steps involved in claiming one's rightful portion of the settlement as a long-term giver to GFA?
craigawhitePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 08:08 pm
This is disappointing. I have been a regular donor and now I don't know what to do looking backward or going forward.
Steve ShivePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 05:10 am
I've stopped giving to mission organizations. Instead I support individual missionaries. On occasion, for mission agencies that I personally know about, I will give towards a project. But this is the exception and not the rule. I've seen many situations like this at Gospel for Asia.