GOP weighs options for Roy Moore’s Senate run
by Evan Wilt
Posted 11/10/17, 11:07 am
WASHINGTON—Republicans are preparing for worst-case scenarios amid sexual misconduct allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported Moore pursued inappropriate relationships with four girls between the ages of 14 and 18 while he was in his early 30s, an accusation Moore denied. Alabama’s special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat is Dec. 12. Moore, Alabama’s former chief justice, is running against Democrat Doug Jones to secure the seat for the GOP, which holds a tenuous 52-48 majority in the Senate. Many Republican leaders suggested Moore should quit if the allegations proved true, including President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. State law requires the final ballot roster be set 74 days before an election, which means Moore’s name cannot be taken off the ballot. Some voters have already submitted absentee ballots. Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., who lost to Moore in the GOP primary in September, could launch a write-in campaign but could not run as an independent under Alabama law. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who lost her primary in 2010 but secured reelection as a write-in candidate, told Politico she supported the idea. But so far Moore has expressed no intention of stepping aside. He wrote on Twitter Thursday night the “liberal media lapdogs” launched their most vicious attack against him yet: “We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message,” Moore tweeted. “So rest assured—I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!”
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
DAWPosted: Fri, 11/10/2017 01:36 pm
Roy Moore has been in the public eye for decades. Why then for these ladies to bring up these charges? This does not pass the smell test.
AlanEPosted: Fri, 11/10/2017 03:36 pm
I can think of several reasons why girls, now women, might not come forward in an overtly public way until someone presses them on the questions. It is true that the charges are not proven, but it's also true that Bill Clinton's accusors took a long while to come forward and those charges are not proven, either. Defend Moore on the basis of unproven and late-arriving accusations? Then defend Clinton on the same grounds.
Moore would do himself, the state of Alabama, and the nation an enormous favor by stepping aside at this point. If he has a reputation to clear honorably, that would better be done while not running for office. Keep in mind that if the Washington Post is making this up, they are leaving themselves exposed to the largest libel suit yet known to mankind.
GracedPosted: Fri, 11/10/2017 03:58 pm
Be careful to live properly among your unbelieving neighbors. Then even if they accuse you of doing wrong, they will see your honorable behavior, and they will give honor to God when he judges the world (1 Peter 2:12).
I don't know what happened. It speaks volumes to me that these women didn't go pitching their story - the media came to them. Does that mean it's a witchhunt? Or does it mean they finally agreed to speak? I don't know.
What I do know is that Roy Moore's defenders are making me extremely sick. They aren't defending him in line with 1 Peter 2:12, that his behavior has been consistently honorable and proper. They are defending with various versions of justifying the actions and saying if they are true it doesn't matter. Whatever the situation with Moore, whatever the outcome of the race, I really don't care. What I do care is that some parts of the Republican party have become so focused on winning that they are saying abominable things, even twisting Scripture, just to circle the wagons and defend one of their own rather than letting his character do the talking. Even Moore's own words are more in line with attacking the news industry rather than demonstrating his honorable behavior.
I'm watching how the responses line up. I'm watching how Republicans respond to these ridiculous responses, some of which are so vile I won't repeat them here. I don't expect knee-jerk reactions to potentially false allegations, but I do expect them to be automatically disqualifying if proven true, and that should be top-down throughout the party.
TWHPosted: Fri, 11/10/2017 05:02 pm
The Alabama State Auditor, as quoted in the conservative Washington Examiner:
“Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler said choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”
Breathtaking.