GOP still bobbling immigration reform

Republicans struggled to make headway on an immigration solution Friday. House GOP leaders unveiled a detailed compromise bill Thursday that, along with many other changes, would have provided an eventual pathway to citizenship for immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the House next week would debate that measure and a more conservative version, but President Donald Trump threw a wrench in those plans Friday by saying he didn’t support the compromise legislation. “I’m looking at both of them,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I certainly wouldn’t sign the more moderate one.” Following the president’s remarks, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said Republicans wouldn’t “take on immigration without the support and endorsement of President Trump.” He added congressional leaders were seeking clarity on the matter from the White House.