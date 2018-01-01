GOP runoff sets up historic Georgia governor’s race
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/25/18, 12:28 pm
A GOP runoff Tuesday for Georgia’s gubernatorial race sets up a November face-off between a self-described “politically incorrect conservative” and a Democrat who wants to become the nation’s first African-American female governor. Republican Brian Kemp, a two-term Georgia secretary of state, trounced longtime Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle with the help of an endorsement from President Donald Trump. The president congratulated Kemp in a tweet and urged him, “Now go win against the open border, crime loving opponent that the Democrats have given you. She is weak on Vets, the Military and the 2nd Amendment. Win!” Stacey Abrams, the former House minority leader in the Georgia General Assembly, dominated her primary in May after pledging to expand Medicaid insurance and spend more on education, infrastructure, and job training.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 07/25/2018 03:26 pm
I wonder what the Dems make of this: a Trump-endorsed candidate trouncing his opponent.
news2mePosted: Wed, 07/25/2018 05:09 pm
I hope Georgia doesn't vote for the Dem. just to be politically correct. Our country has already been through that with Obama.