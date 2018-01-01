GOP runoff sets up historic Georgia governor’s race

A GOP runoff Tuesday for Georgia’s gubernatorial race sets up a November face-off between a self-described “politically incorrect conservative” and a Democrat who wants to become the nation’s first African-American female governor. Republican Brian Kemp, a two-term Georgia secretary of state, trounced longtime Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle with the help of an endorsement from President Donald Trump. The president congratulated Kemp in a tweet and urged him, “Now go win against the open border, crime loving opponent that the Democrats have given you. She is weak on Vets, the Military and the 2nd Amendment. Win!” Stacey Abrams, the former House minority leader in the Georgia General Assembly, dominated her primary in May after pledging to expand Medicaid insurance and spend more on education, infrastructure, and job training.