GOP renominates Trump to kick off convention

Fewer than 400 people were in the ballroom in Charlotte, N.C., Monday when President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president. Walking on stage to chants of “four more years,” the president praised his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, complained about lack of TV coverage for the Republican National Convention, and warned about election integrity, saying, “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”

Who will speak at the convention? Trump will not give his official acceptance speech until Thursday. Monday night’s lineup includes Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump Jr. Most speakers will deliver their addresses remotely like those at last week’s Democratic National Convention.

