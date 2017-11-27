GOP rallies for last-minute tax reform compromises

WASHINGTON—Republican leaders are eyeing last-minute changes to their tax proposal in hopes of passing something by week’s end. President Donald Trump will join GOP senators for their caucus lunch Tuesday and later meet at the White House with top Republicans and Democrats from both chambers. Senate Republicans can only lose two votes from their own ranks and still pass the tax reform bill, and they are running out of room for error. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced earlier this month he doesn’t support the bill as written because it doesn’t help small businesses enough. On Monday, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., sided with Johnson and demanded alterations to ensure large corporations don’t get a leg up on small businesses. Meanwhile, a handful of Senate budget hawks continue to raise concerns about projections the bill will increase the budget deficit. But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., offered a positive sign for Republicans by announcing Monday he intends to support the tax bill. Paul’s vote was not guaranteed—he was the lone Republican to vote against the budget resolution that teed up the tax bill. Despite signs of possible defeat, the president remains optimistic. “The Tax Cut Bill is coming along very well, great support,” Trump tweeted Monday. “With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings and the pass through provision becomes simpler and really works well!”