GOP pushes mail-in voting changes in Georgia

Georgia requires photo ID for in-person voting, and Republicans now want to require it for mail-in ballots as well. Georgia Senate committees held meetings Thursday to start the process of reviewing the state’s voting laws. Democrats argue the move would disenfranchise voters. Georgia officials have not found evidence of statewide fraud, although they have found occasional irregularities.

Have other states found systemic fraud? Michigan, another swing state that went for President-elect Joe Biden, has at this point found no evidence of statewide fraud. In a video address Tuesday, President Donald Trump claimed widespread fraud influenced the election results. Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis repeated those claims during a Wednesday hearing in Michigan and urged the state legislature to “take back” power to choose electors. GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said legislators planned to follow the normal process. Meanwhile in Washington, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it’s time for Trump’s legal team to prove its claims: “Doing a video is not proof.”

