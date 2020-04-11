GOP poised to maintain Senate majority

Democrats failed to wrest control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans as key incumbents held onto their seats on election night. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was projected to defeat Democrat Theresa Greenfield. In Georgia, with 88 percent of precincts reporting, Sen. David Perdue led Democrat Jon Ossoff by almost 8 points. In a special election in Georgia, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock seemed headed for a runoff. Elsewhere, GOP senators maintained leads in Montana, Maine, and North Carolina with at least 70 percent of precincts reporting in each state. If all leaders go on to win, the Republicans would keep a 52-48 majority.

Have Democrats gained any ground? Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, and astronaut Mark Kelly held a sizable lead in Arizona over Republican Sen. Martha McSally, meaning the Democrats appear on track to earn two GOP seats. But football coach Tommy Tuberville cruised to victory over Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, negating one of those pick-ups.

