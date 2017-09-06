GOP picks Trey Gowdy as new Trump watchdog

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who led the two-year investigation into Hillary Clinton’s response to the 2012 Benghazi attack, is set to take over the influential House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The Republican Steering Committee recommended Gowdy for the chairmanship on Thursday, putting him in position to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who will leave Congress at the end of the month. House Republicans will hold a confirmation vote next week. Gowdy, 52, is a former federal prosecutor and led a dogged investigation into Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state and her role in the aftermath of the Benghazi terror attack, which left four Americans dead. The investigation concluded last July and produced a scathing 800-page report but ultimately failed to find Clinton culpable. The Oversight Committee plays an essential role as a White House watchdog, and Democrats will pressure Gowdy to pull no punches. If confirmed, Gowdy will be the point man on whether to challenge contentious White House actions, including President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

