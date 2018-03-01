GOP holds onto House seat in Arizona

Republican Debbie Lesko won a special election Tuesday night to replace former Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., in Congress. Franks resigned in December over accusations he pressured a staff member to carry his child as a surrogate in exchange for $5 million. Lesko won the race in the Phoenix-area district with 53 percent of votes after about 75 percent of the ballots were counted. Lesko, a former state senator, received support from President Donald Trump, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and national Republican groups that spent more than $500,000 campaigning for her. Trump won the district in the 2016 presidential election by about 21 percentage points.