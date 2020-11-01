GOP flips another House seat in California

Republican David Valadao represented the 21st Congressional District for six years before Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox beat him in 2018. But Valadao took the seat back this year, giving Republicans their third pickup of a Democratic district in California. Valadao had not endorsed President Donald Trump in 2016 but supported him in 2020.

How is the state of the House overall? Republicans flipped 11 districts in the 2020 election, cutting the Democratic side of the aisle from 233 to 222 seats. Results are pending in seven races across the country, and Republicans lead in all of them. In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, just seven votes separated the GOP and Democratic candidates as of Friday afternoon.

