GOP eagerly awaits tax reform debate

Trump support remains steady
President Donald Trump’s approval rating stayed fairly consistent after his controversial comments on racist violence in Charlottesville, Va. A new survey from Public Policy Polling found 40 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 53 percent do not. That’s very similar to his July rating, when 41 approved and 55 percent did not. Pollsters contacted 887 registered voters between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21 to ask their opinion about the Charlottesville events of Aug. 12. Among Trump voters, 45 percent said they think white people face the most discrimination in the country, while 17 percent said Native Americans and 16 percent said African-Americans. Most Trump voters surveyed—54 percent—said Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the United States. Only 22 percent said Muslims, while 12 percent said they think Jewish people face the most discrimination. Most respondents, 87 percent, said they have a negative view of white supremacists. But voters did not have a strong consensus on Confederate monuments. Just 39 percent of respondents said they support the monuments, while 34 percent said they oppose them. — E.W.
Hearings for healthcare
After failing to pass healthcare legislation, lawmakers are looking for short-term Obamacare fixes. Next month, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions will hold two bipartisan hearings to talk about solutions with state governors and health insurance commissions. Lawmakers want to provide states with flexibility in waiving some Obamacare requirements and find ways to fund cost-sharing reduction payments. “My goal by the end of September is to give [Americans] peace of mind that they will be able to buy insurance at a reasonable price for the year 2018,” committee chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a statement. —E.W.