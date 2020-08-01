GOP convention begins with sharp warnings

On the first night of the convention, Republican speakers said the country risks falling into socialism, economic ruin, and lawlessness without President Donald Trump. Earlier on Monday, Trump officially accepted the party’s presidential nomination before a crowd of fewer than 400 people.

Who were the speakers? Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only black Republican, and Nikki Haley, the Indian-American former United Nations ambassador, both lauded the party for working to help minorities and criticized Democrats for taking them for granted. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in June, said Democrats are “protecting criminals from honest citizens.” Conservative activist Charlie Kirk lauded Trump as the “bodyguard of Western civilization” and said his victory will “ensure that our kids are raised to love America, not taught to hate our beautiful country.”

