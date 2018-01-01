Lawyer says slaying suspect could be legal immigrant
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/22/18, 04:49 pm
UPDATE: An attorney for the man suspected in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts said in court filings Wednesday that his client may have legal immigration status in the United States. Allan Richards said Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is being held on a $5 million bond, passed an E-verify immigration status check performed by an area farm where he worked for the past four years. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it lodged a federal immigration detainer for Rivera after he was arrested on the murder charge, meaning the agency has probable cause to believe he is subject to deportation. Richards also asked for a gag order and closed court proceedings, saying attention brought to the case by President Donald Trump could “poison the entire possible pool of jury members.” According to Rivera’s Facebook page, he originally is from Guayabillo, a community of less than 500 people in the Mexican state of Guerrero.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (12:24 p.m.): News that an illegal immigrant confessed to kidnapping and murdering a college student in Iowa led to renewed calls from politicians for immigration reform Tuesday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 while on an evening run in a rural area near Brooklyn, Iowa.
President Donald Trump referenced the killing and arrest Tuesday night at a rally in Charleston, W.Va. “You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman,” Trump said. “The immigration laws are such a disgrace, we’re getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans.” Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds blasted a system that “allowed a predator like this to live in our community,” and the state’s GOP U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley called the death a tragedy that “could have been prevented.”
AlanEPosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 02:39 pm
Collectively, we are a people ruled by emotion and headlines rather than careful thinking and regard for what works. This case will likely result in stricter immigration law--which may be a good thing, on balance--but it's the wrong way to get there and it doesn't say anything good about us that it takes a case like this to get people's attention. Moreover, a law--any law--which you have no will to enforce is worse than no law at all, meaning immigration reform doesn't accomplish anything unless you have the will to enforce those reforms. In fact, you could make a solid case that it's not reform we need at all, but enforcement of the laws already on the books. If we're still in a mess when we've enforced those laws well for a year, then consider reform.
XionPosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 11:19 pm
Liberal media suddenly went silent when the identity of the alleged murderer was revealed. Then Elizabeth Warren commented on the Tibbetts murder: Sad she’s dead, but 'we have to remember' we need an immigration system that 'focuses on where real problems are'. Murdered Americans? Not a real problem. Brief separation of children from their criminal parents? Totally unacceptable.