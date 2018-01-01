Lawyer says slaying suspect could be legal immigrant

UPDATE: An attorney for the man suspected in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts said in court filings Wednesday that his client may have legal immigration status in the United States. Allan Richards said Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is being held on a $5 million bond, passed an E-verify immigration status check performed by an area farm where he worked for the past four years. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it lodged a federal immigration detainer for Rivera after he was arrested on the murder charge, meaning the agency has probable cause to believe he is subject to deportation. Richards also asked for a gag order and closed court proceedings, saying attention brought to the case by President Donald Trump could “poison the entire possible pool of jury members.” According to Rivera’s Facebook page, he originally is from Guayabillo, a community of less than 500 people in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (12:24 p.m.): News that an illegal immigrant confessed to kidnapping and murdering a college student in Iowa led to renewed calls from politicians for immigration reform Tuesday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 while on an evening run in a rural area near Brooklyn, Iowa.

President Donald Trump referenced the killing and arrest Tuesday night at a rally in Charleston, W.Va. “You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman,” Trump said. “The immigration laws are such a disgrace, we’re getting them changed, but we have to get more Republicans.” Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds blasted a system that “allowed a predator like this to live in our community,” and the state’s GOP U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley called the death a tragedy that “could have been prevented.”