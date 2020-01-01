GOP and foreign leaders congratulate Biden

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday said the Electoral College “has spoken,” acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden won the election. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Polish President Andrzej Duda, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, also offered best wishes the day after Biden got the votes of 306 electors. Several other Republicans leaders in recent days congratulated Biden for his success.

What happens next? Congress will convene in a joint session on Jan. 6 to tabulate the votes officially. Inauguration planners are beginning to work out the details of how Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office under pandemic restrictions. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20.

