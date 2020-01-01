Google Maps captures corny proposal

When Steffen Schwarz proposed marriage to his girlfriend, he didn’t intend his message to go out to a worldwide audience. The 32-year-old part-time farmer planted his cornfield in Huettenberg, Germany, to spell out “Do you want to marry me?” in German and convinced his girlfriend to fly a drone overhead last May to see it. But Google Maps managed to snap a photo of the field after the corn grew, preserving the proposal for all to see. Schwarz didn’t even know about the image until an aunt in Canada pointed it out to him, he told the German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

But did they live happily ever after? His girlfriend said yes, and the couple plan to marry in June.

