Google cancels town hall meeting
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 8/11/17, 11:57 am
Google CEO Sundar Pichai canceled a town hall meeting on gender discrimination an hour before it was scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon. In an email to staff, Pichai said he canceled the meeting because the names and specific questions of Google employees had been leaked online, making the employees fearful for their safety and concerned they would be targeted for speaking out at the gathering. The town hall was scheduled to hear employees’ grievances after a week of controversy surrounding a memo circulated last weekend by Google engineer James Damore. The leaked memo, titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” criticized the tech company for pushing diversity while “alienating conservatives” and suggested biological differences between the sexes could be the reason why Google does not have more women in tech and leadership. Google fired Damore on Monday.
Read more from The Sift
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
FuzzyfacePosted: Fri, 08/11/2017 12:36 pm
Their diversity doesn't include Christian perspectives.
CaptTeePosted: Fri, 08/11/2017 03:52 pm
It isn't just Christian prespectives that are unwelcome, but any perspective that goes against the so-called-Progressives' so-called-tolerant groupthink.
Brendan BossardPosted: Sat, 08/12/2017 12:12 pm
In an Alternate Moment, CEO Pichai said, "Ladies and gentlemen, we are having the town hall meeting, Someone leaked the post by one of our employees, and put him at risk of harm. Leakers will be terminated upon discovery. Anyone who threatens anyone else will immediately be terminated. Anyone who seeks to bully anyone else into rescinding his or her point of view will be terminated. With prejudice. This are inappropirate venues for cultural change. We have systems in place for expressing concerns, and we expect you to use it. One of these systems is the very system that the engineer was using. As a company that believes in diversity, we appreciate diverse opinions that are reasonably expressed--as was that of the engineer whose post was leaked--and will create an environment to that end."