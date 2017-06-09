Good news from Iraq

IRAQ has good news! Today an 84-year-old woman was pulled from rubble, seven days after her house in west Mosul was destroyed in a coalition airstrike. ISIS had used her, along with 34 others trapped in the house who all died, as human shields.

Iraqi special forces also found and recovered Christina Abada, who at age 3 was taken from her mother’s arms by ISIS in 2014. She had been living with a Muslim family in Mosul and is now reunited with her family—who still live in a displaced camp in northern Iraq. Christians throughout the area honked horns and turned out to celebrate, dancing in the streets of the Ashti camp.

ISIS IN AMERICA: In New York, federal prosecutors charged two U.S. citizens with providing material support to Hezbollah and backing the terror group’s plans for attacks in America and Panama. In Virginia, a jury in federal court convicted American-Palestinian Mohamad Jamal Khweis on three counts of providing material support to ISIS. Khweis traveled to Turkey, Syria, and Iraq before realizing:

“I made a bad decision to go … to Mosul. At the time I made the decision, I was not thinking straight. On the way there, I regretted. I wanted to go back home. After things didn’t work out and I couldn’t see myself living in such an environment.”

IRAN: The ayatollahs want to ban Zumba because of “rhythmic motions & dance that are unlawful.” (Note: The linked report is written in Persian.)

YEMEN: Cholera is taking one life an hour, killing more people than bombs or bullets.

UKRAINE: A fake journalist is worse than fake news. Turns out a Chechen assassin portrayed himself as a journalist, in what would have become the third high-profile killing in Kiev that Ukranian authorities have attributed to the Russian security services.