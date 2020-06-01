Golden Globes mostly avoids politics

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association festooned honors upon Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and 1917 at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday night. Streaming services had a lackluster showing: Netflix went into the ceremony with 34 nominations but only took home two trophies. Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood won awards for best musical or comedy, screenplay, and supporting actor. 1917 won best drama. Renée Zellweger won best actress for her role in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix took home best actor for Joker. Rapper and actress Awkwafina became the first Asian American woman to win best actress in a comedy or musical for her role in The Farewell.

Did stars use the stage for political statements? Host and comedian Ricky Gervais called out Hollywood’s elite for taking activist positions while working for huge corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Disney. “If ISIS had a streaming service, you would be calling your agents,” he said. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. … Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” While some stars kept their thanks largely noncontroversial, Michelle Williams in her acceptance speech for best actress in a television miniseries promoted abortion, encouraging women to vote for their “self-interest.”

Dig deeper: Read Mary Jackson’s report in Muse about how Hollywood panders to China.