‘Godfather’ of intelligent design dies

Phillip E. Johnson, a lawyer and early supporter of intelligent design theory, died at his home in Berkeley, Calif., over the weekend, Evolution News & Science Today announced. He was 79.

Who was Johnson? He taught law at the University of California, Berkeley, for more than three decades and helped to kick-start the modern intelligent design movement with his book Darwin on Trial (Regnery Publishing, 1991). Other intelligent design theorists have dubbed him the “godfather” of the movement. He wrote several books on Darwinism and intelligent design and most recently served as a program adviser for the Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture.

