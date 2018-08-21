God’s knitting mechanism

In Psalm 139, David poetically described his fetal development as God knitting him together in his mother’s womb. Until now, the process in which embryonic cells knit into tissues and organs has mystified researchers. But scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara, believe they have solved the mystery.

“In a nutshell, we discovered a fundamental physical mechanism that cells use to mold embryonic tissues into their functional 3-D shapes,” Otger Campàs, the lead researcher, said in a statement.

In the study, published in the journal Nature, the researchers observed the embryonic development of zebrafish, which grow similar to human embryos. They discovered that cells coordinate by exchanging biochemical signals.

But some embryonic cells either latch onto or push away from certain other cells in order to form organs such as eyes, lungs, and heart. Cells in certain locations display a higher activity level than others. When cells push and tug at one another, heat builds up, which melts foamy tissue into a liquid. When the liquid cools down and begins to solidify again, it does so in a controlled manner to form into the appropriate organ shape, somewhat like pouring warm liquid Jell-O into a mold and then popping it in the fridge to set up. The researchers likened the process to glass molding or 3-D printing.

The scientists hope their study will help researchers engineer better 3-D organs or understand how cancerous tumors form and invade surrounding tissues. Researchers know cancer switches from a solidlike tissue state to a fluidlike state, Alessandro Mongera, one of the researchers, explained. “The present study can help elucidate the mechanisms underlying this switch and highlight some of the potential druggable targets to hinder it,” he said.

But, whatever new discoveries may come of this study, it serves as one more example that we are “fearfully and wonderfully made.”