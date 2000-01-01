GM to cut 14,000 jobs

General Motors announced Monday plans to lay off up to 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and possibly close five plants. The reduction includes about 15 percent of the company’s North American white-collar workers, some of whom will take buyouts and others who will be laid off. Some U.S. factory workers could transfer to truck or SUV factories that are increasing production. GM CEO Mary Barra told reporters the move was a response to shifts in the auto industry, which is moving toward electric propulsion, autonomous vehicles, and ride-sharing.