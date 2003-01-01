Global stock markets plunge
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/28/20, 10:22 am
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in history on Thursday. Fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses have pulled the rug out from under global markets, which were performing better than ever before the disease began to spread. The S&P 500 index is down 12 percent from its all-time high a week ago, and stock markets in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are falling, as well.
How bad is it? Some economic experts said the setbacks represent an overdue market correction, though this one hit faster and harder than expected. U.S. markets survived a correction as recently as 2018. If stock values drop by more than 20 percent, it could signal a recession.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
PAMomPosted: Fri, 02/28/2020 02:35 pm
I think that too many people are panicking because the media coverage of this COVID-19 is relentless. As Christians, we need to remember that God is in complete control of everything, including global economics. I think that if there was less media coverage on this new disease, there would be less panicking on the world's stock markets.