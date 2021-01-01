Global deaths attributed to COVID-19 hit 2 million

About a quarter of the world’s COVID-19 deaths so far were in Iran, India, Mexico, or Brazil. The global death toll climbed past 2 million on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. New strains of the virus have surfaced in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil. Health officials have identified 76 cases of the U.K. variant across 12 U.S. states, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect the more contagious strain to become the most common version in the country.

How is this affecting different countries? Much of Europe is back under strict lockdowns as the number of cases rises again. Italy is imposing new restrictions for the next month, including an interregional travel ban and the extension of a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Portugal begins a monthlong lockdown on Friday and is doubling fines for people who refuse to wear masks. Lebanon this week also imposed an 11-day national shutdown and 24-hour curfew. China’s northern Hubei province has seen a rash of new cases and built a 3,000-unit quarantine facility.

Dig deeper: Read John Dawson’s report on the virus variant in Beginnings.