Global airlines kowtow to China’s claim on Taiwan

Several global airlines conceded this week to Beijing’s demand they refer to Taiwan as part of China, rather than a separate country. In January, the Civil Administration of China published a notice on its website requiring foreign airlines operating in the country to stop referring to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau as independent countries. The communist regime followed up on April 25 with a letter to 36 foreign airlines, reiterating demands they refer to Taiwan as part of China. At least 20 airlines, including Lufthansa, Air Canada, and British Airways, have already complied. The remaining airlines have three days to follow suit or face sanctions that could hurt their business in China. So far, the major U.S. airlines operating in China—including Delta, United, and American—have not given in to the demand but are reviewing it. Earlier this month, the White House urged the airlines to stand their ground against China’s “Orwellian nonsense.” In a statement, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said, “We strongly object to China’s efforts to bully, coerce, and threaten their way to achieving political objectives.” Taiwan operates as an independent democracy, but Beijing considers it a separatist territory and has long threatened to take it back, by force if necessary.