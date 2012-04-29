Giving offense

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tried to put to rest a controversy about her heritage by releasing the results of a DNA test, but she just stirred up more backlash from liberal, conservative, and Native American groups.

In an effort to quell criticisms that have dogged her since 2012, Warren released a video Monday explaining she took a DNA test that showed “strong evidence” she had a Native American ancestor about six to 10 generations ago. The controversy first emerged during Warren’s successful bid for a Senate seat in 2012, when it came out that from 1986 to 1994, she self-identified as a minority to the Association of American Law Schools, a directory of law professors. She also contributed a recipe to a cookbook published in Oklahoma in 1984 titled Pow Wow Chow, in which she listed herself as Cherokee.

Her self-identification raised questions about whether Warren was a Cherokee and if she used her minority status to get ahead as a law professor. Warren has defended herself by saying she earned all of her teaching positions based on merit alone, and her various employers have backed her up on that point.

Warren’s video about her family tree and DNA results, which quickly started trending on Twitter, included footage of President Donald Trump calling her “Pocahontas” and saying he would give her $1 million if a DNA test proved her claims of Cherokee heritage. Many Twitter followers said it was time for the president to pay up, and media outlets reported the results as “proof” of Warren’s claim.

But then the strategy backfired.

Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a scathing statement explaining that DNA test results cannot show Warren is Cherokee or any other tribe. “Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America,” Hoskin said. “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. … Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

Warren clarified on Twitter that she was not claiming tribal citizenship but proving her Native American ancestry. She also said she took the test as a response to Trump’s name-calling. Hoskin has also condemned the president’s use of “Pocahontas,” calling it a slur.

Hoskin told NPR that the “ongoing back-and-forth political fight … undermines tribal interest.” He also told The New York Times that no one on Warren’s team contacted the Cherokee Nation before publicizing the results.

Other Native American voices explained why Warren’s move was out-of-touch. Deadspin writer and Native American Nick Martin explained that because tribes set their own citizenship requirements, Warren’s move “circumvented this acknowledgement of tribal sovereignty and clung to that heritage for no other reason than being able to claim a cheap political victory,” adding, “She will claim that this was the necessary response, that she can’t allow the President to constantly mock her as a liar. But she is the one who decided to cite her Native heritage, long before Trump was on the scene.”

The president also didn’t seem subdued. In a tweet that began with his signature insult of Warren, he wrote that she “should apologize for perpetrating this fraud.”

Warren went back to the press to defend the decision that was supposed to be a political slam dunk. When asked whether she regretted identifying herself as Native American while a law professor years ago, Warren said, “The distinction is: I’m not a citizen, never claimed to be, and I wish I had been more mindful of that 30 years ago.”