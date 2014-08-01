Giving God the glory on MTV

In his acceptance speech at this week’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, actor Chris Pratt gave an unexpected testimony of Christian faith. Though the star of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galazy Vol. 2 has spoken openly of his beliefs before, he chose an unlikely forum in the MTV awards show to call young people to faith in God.

“Nobody is perfect,” Pratt said. “People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are—you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift. Like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget that. Don’t take that for granted.”

Pratt shared the brief gospel message at the end of a speech marked with his trademark goofiness and some PG scatological humor. MTV awarded him the Generation Award for memorable career achievements.

The actor’s faith story, according to a profanity-laced interview with Vanity Fair published in January 2017, began in a parking lot in Hawaii when he was just about to turn 21. Pratt was living in a van in Maui and waiting tables at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant. He and his friends were outside a grocery store waiting for someone to buy them alcohol when a man came up and asked Pratt what he was doing that night and said, “Jesus told me to talk to you.”

“At that moment I was like, I think I have to go with this guy,” Pratt recalled. “He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life.”

Pratt speaks of himself as a supporting actor in his own life story, being led from one providential encounter to the next. He got his big break waiting on a movie producer at Bubba Gump. The movie, Cursed Part 3, took 10 days to shoot and was never released. “The whole reason that movie came along was just so I could be brought to Hollywood,” Pratt told Vanity Fair.

More recently, the actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly of his 2017 divorce from Anna Faris with a realism uncharacteristic of Hollywood actors. (Remember Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling”?)

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” said Pratt, whose son, Jack, is 5. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.” Pratt has only said positive things in the media about Faris despite the obvious pain of their breakup. Perhaps it’s because he practices another point he preached in his MTV acceptance speech: “Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that.”