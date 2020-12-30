Skip to main content
Welcome, Guest.
Please Log In
.
more
Digital
Magazine
Radio
Support
Tablet Apps
Subscribe Alexa Flash Briefing
Subscribe Alexa WORLDRadio
World Journalism Institute
Radio Transcripts
Welcome, Guest
Login
Family Member Login
Become a Member
Search form
Thank you, WORLD Movers!
$1,210,514
Raised
121% there!
Goal:
$1,000,000
Ends December 31
DONATE
Ends Dec 31st
DONATE
Follow Us:
Special Sections
Daniel of the Year
Books of the Year/Annual Books Issue
Annual Roe v. Wade Issue
Hope Awards
Hope Awards Directory
Editorial Cartoons
Marvin Olasky Bio Series
Marvin Olasky Books
9/11 Remembrances
Aid for Iraqis & Syrians
Magazine Archives
Writer Archives
Wire Reports
Contact
Guest Services
Become a Member
Start a 3-month Trial
Activate Online Account
Subscribe
Donate
Donate to WORLD
Science
& Tech
Discoveries
Energy
Environment
Health
Intelligent Design
New Products
Weather
Family & Society
Aging
Crime
Grief & Suffering
Marriage
Natural Disaster
Parenting
Penal System
Pro-Life
Race
Sexuality
Politics
Cities
Congress
Courts
Elections
First Amendment
Government
Legislation
Military
Policy
State
Supreme Court
White House
Effective Compassion
Charity
Children
Homelessness
Hunger
Ministries
Philanthropy
Poverty
Sex Trafficking
Unemployment
Education
Christian schools
Homeschooling
Higher Education
K-12
Pre-School
Public Schools
Vouchers/Choice
Faith
& Religion
Catholicism
Controversy
Denominations
Devotional
Evangelicalism
Islam
Missions
Other Religions
Religious Liberty
Scandal
Culture
& Arts
Art
Books
History
Media
Movies
Music
Sports
Theatre
TV
Video Games
International
Church Movements
Disasters
Persecution
Political Unrest
Terrorism
War
Business
& Economy
Big Business
Entrepreneurs
Markets
Money
Regulations
Small Business
Unemployment/Jobs
Work/Vocation
Books of the Year
Daniel of the Year
Election Center
Coronavirus
Religious Liberty
Abortion
Race Issues
Sexuality
Movies
Saturday Series
WORLD Radio
Submitted by
system_root
on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 17:36
Asset:
thank-you.png