Giuliani contracts coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday after showing symptoms. Trump confirmed Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 in a Twitter post and later told reporters on Monday that he’s “doing well.” The 76-year old former New York City mayor has traveled extensively in recent weeks to support Trump’s election fraud claims. Democrats who attended the same meetings with Giuliani expressed outrage that he didn’t wear a mask while he may have been contagious.

Who else has gotten the virus? A long list of Trump administration officials and family members have contracted COVID-19, including Trump, Melania, and their son Barron. Others include White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, secretary of housing and urban development Ben Carson, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller.

