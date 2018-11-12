Ginsburg undergoes lung cancer surgery
by Les Sillars
Posted 12/21/18, 01:03 pm
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery on Friday in New York to remove two malignant growths from her left lung, the Supreme Court said. It’s Ginsburg’s third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993. The court said doctors found “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body” and no additional treatment is planned, though the 85-year-old will remain in the hospital for a few days. The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured three ribs in a fall on Nov. 7. She is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
A Dec. 14 article on Vox noted “panic spread among liberals” after her November fall because President Donald Trump would get an opportunity to appoint a third conservative-leaning justice if she were to leave the court.
Les Sillars
Les directs the journalism program at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., and is WORLD Magazine’s Mailbag editor.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/21/2018 04:54 pm
While of course I pray for Justice Ginsburg’s health and wish her well, I do hope President Trump gets to appoint another conservative Justice.
Big JimPosted: Fri, 12/21/2018 06:19 pm
OldMike, I'm wondering how conservative some of these Republican apponted Justices really are. Kavanaugh (also Roberts) voted not to hear the Planned Parenthood case, keeping the lower court ruling in place and thus giving PP the victory. If there was a straight up and down vote on a Constitutional right to abortion, I'm thinking the vote would go YES either 5-4 or 6-3.