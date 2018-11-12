Ginsburg undergoes lung cancer surgery

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery on Friday in New York to remove two malignant growths from her left lung, the Supreme Court said. It’s Ginsburg’s third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993. The court said doctors found “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body” and no additional treatment is planned, though the 85-year-old will remain in the hospital for a few days. The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured three ribs in a fall on Nov. 7. She is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

A Dec. 14 article on Vox noted “panic spread among liberals” after her November fall because President Donald Trump would get an opportunity to appoint a third conservative-leaning justice if she were to leave the court.