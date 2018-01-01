Ginsburg treated for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent treatment for a malignant, localized tumor on her pancreas recently, the Supreme Court announced Friday. She received three weeks of radiation therapy starting Aug. 5 and had a bile duct stent placed. No evidence of cancer remains, but doctors will continue to monitor her health.

Is she going to be OK? The 86-year-old liberal justice has survived three previous bouts with cancer. Most recently, she had surgery for lung cancer in December 2018. The high court said in a statement she is cancer-free and only missed her planned summer trip to Sante Fe, N.M.