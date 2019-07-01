Ginsburg not present for Supreme Court hearings

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing oral arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from last month’s cancer surgery. Court spokeswomen Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is recuperating and working from home after having two cancerous growths removed from her left lung Dec. 21. Doctors found no other signs of disease and said no further treatment was planned. Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg would participate in deciding the argued cases “on the basis of the briefs and transcripts of oral arguments.” The cases before the court Monday have to do with prescription drug regulations and mortgage foreclosures.