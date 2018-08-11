Ginsburg hospitalized after fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office Wednesday, fracturing three ribs, the high court announced Thursday. She was admitted for treatment at George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort overnight. Ginsburg, at 85, is the court’s oldest justice and has served since 1993. She broke two ribs in a fall in 2012 and has fought off cancer twice, in addition to other health struggles, but she has not indicated that she has any plans to step down and has hired clerks for a term extending to 2020. The court was going ahead with Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s welcome ceremony Thursday despite her absence.