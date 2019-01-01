Gilroy holds vigil for shooting victims

Keyla Salazar, 13, saved a family member during Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. When her family ran away, she stayed behind with her stepfather’s mother, who uses a cane and was wounded. Salazar later died at the hospital from her wounds. The shooting also killed 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Hundreds gathered at the Gilroy City Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims, including 12 who were wounded.

How did the shooter get his weapon? Santino William Legan, 19, legally purchased the semi-automatic rifle in Nevada, where the minimum age to buy guns is 18. The purchase would have been illegal in California, which restricts firearms purchases to those 21 and older. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, called for controls on high-powered, high-capacity guns he labeled “weapons of mass destruction,” but the state already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. Police shot and killed Legan shortly after he opened fire. Authorities said he posted potentially white supremacist views on social media.

