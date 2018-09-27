Getting serious about saving for college

Americans are funneling money into 529 college savings accounts at record rates.

Total investments in the funds grew to $328.9 billion as of June 30, according to the College Savings Plans Network (CSPN). Perhaps bolstered by the stock market’s seemingly endless climb during the first half of the year, assets grew by $9.8 billion in just six months. The average account now tops $24,000, more than double the average from 10 years ago.

And more families are getting in on the savings strategy, with about 300,000 opening new accounts so far this year.

Jim DiUlio, who heads CSPN, attributed the growth to families getting more serious about saving for college amid universal fears about debt.

“This is an efficient way to save, and you have cash on hand here when you start college, or at least have part of it paid for,” he said. “It eliminates the need to have loans and have to pay money back with interest, which is obviously going to cost you a whole lot more.”

The 529 savings plans allow investments to grow tax-free, as long as families eventually use the money for education purposes. Last year’s tax code overhaul expanded 529 accounts to cover K-12 private schooling, as well. But DiUlio said it’s still too early to tell whether that expansion is driving increased interest in the accounts.

Homeschooling advocates want to see 529s expanded again to include curriculum and other expenses. Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives included that expansion in a bill dubbed Tax Reform 2.0, which passed late last month. But most political watchers don’t expect that provision to survive in the Senate, where Democrats don’t share much enthusiasm for homeschooling or anything labeled “tax-free.”

Even without further expansion, 529s are causing concern in some quarters. In a report released last week, an analyst with The Pew Charitable Trusts warned the government could soon start feeling the pinch of all those pennies being saved. Phillip Oliff estimated the federal government lost out on $2 billion in tax revenue to 529 plans in 2017. Citing Treasury Department estimates, Oliff noted that by 2027, that lost revenue could double, to $4.1 billion.

“This spending through the tax code has historically been a small part of the total federal support for higher education, but the costs related to 529 plans have grown in recent years along with participation,” he wrote.

State governments also could take a hit. Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia provide income tax deductions for contributions to 529 plans. While Oliff warned lawmakers should keep a close eye on lost revenue projections, DiUlio isn’t worried about increased scrutiny. He noted that college savings plans should be considered part of a state’s economic development efforts.

“This is good public policy,” he said. “You want to have a good educated population and people trained for the jobs of tomorrow. So it’s an investment.”