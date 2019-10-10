Germany charges synagogue attacker

The suspect who killed two people in an attack at a synagogue in Germany on Wednesday had planned a larger-scale massacre. Authorities charged a man identified as Stephan B. with two counts of murder, nine counts of attempted murder, and other offenses. Police found homemade weapons and explosives in his car after his arrest.

What motivated the attack? The suspect opened fire outside the synagogue in the city of Halle after failing to force his way inside. About 80 people, including 10 Americans, had gathered to celebrate the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. Stephan B. posted an anti-Semitic manifesto online and livestreamed the attack on a popular gaming site. During the video, he blamed Jews for feminism and mass immigration.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD Magazine archives, read Janie B. Cheaney’s column on how anti-Semitism manifests today.