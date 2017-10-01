Germany celebrates 500 years of Reformation

German leaders are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on Tuesday with a service at the church where Martin Luther is thought to have nailed his 95 theses against the Catholic Church to the door on Oct. 31, 1517. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are attending services at the famous Castle Church in Wittenberg, and thousands of visitors are participating in different services throughout the town where the Reformation began. In honor of the anniversary, Reformation Day is a public holiday in Germany this year.