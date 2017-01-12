German police destroy fake bomb near Christmas market
by Leigh Jones
Posted 12/01/17, 01:51 pm
German police in the city of Potsdam have destroyed what appears to be a fake bomb left near the local Christmas market. Officers evacuated the area Friday afternoon after someone spotted the suspicious package. A bomb squad detonated it in a controlled explosion. Investigators say the package contained nails and an as yet unidentified powder, but they have not found a detonation trigger. Twelve people died last year when an Islamic State sympathizer drove a truck into crowds at the Berlin Christmas market.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.