German police destroy fake bomb near Christmas market

German police in the city of Potsdam have destroyed what appears to be a fake bomb left near the local Christmas market. Officers evacuated the area Friday afternoon after someone spotted the suspicious package. A bomb squad detonated it in a controlled explosion. Investigators say the package contained nails and an as yet unidentified powder, but they have not found a detonation trigger. Twelve people died last year when an Islamic State sympathizer drove a truck into crowds at the Berlin Christmas market.