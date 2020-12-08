Georgia stumbles back to school

Georgia’s largest school district launched online learning on Wednesday, but only about half of its 180,000 students made it to class. Parents of students in Gwinnett County Public Schools complained that their students repeatedly tried and failed to log in. The district located northeast of Atlanta hopes to begin in-person classes later this month.

What about other schools in the state? The Cherokee County School District north of Atlanta quarantined more than 1,150 students and closed two high schools after dozens tested positive for COVID-19. The district gave students the option to start classes online, but three-quarters of them chose to attend classes in person.

