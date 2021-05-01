Georgia holds highly anticipated vote

Polling places across Georgia saw virtually no lines as voters showed up to participate in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff election, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. Democrats must take both seats from incumbent GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to win control of the Senate with Vice President–elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

When will we know who won? The polls close at 7 p.m., and results will start coming in after that. It’s possible officials will know the winners by late Tuesday, but if the races are close, it may take several days. More than 3 million Georgians have already voted, either by mail or at early voting places in December. In November’s presidential election, the state tallied nearly 5 million ballots.

