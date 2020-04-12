Georgia governor calls for election audit

President Donald Trump’s legal team said a surveillance video from one of Georgia’s voting centers showed fraudulent activity. The video seems to show people taking boxes of ballots from under a table and counting them after election observers left the room. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, on Thursday called for an audit of signatures on the state’s absentee ballots. Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would have to order such a move.

Does the video prove fraud? Some state election officials have pushed back on the claim. Frances Watson, chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state, told Lead Stories that no one told election observers to leave for the night. She said they followed another group of election workers out of the room but were free to come back. Another official said observers returned later. Watson described the containers as normal bins used to hold ballots and said workers only scanned ballots without observers if the observers had already seen them opened.

Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’ report on election software vulnerabilities.