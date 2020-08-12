Georgia certifies results for Biden, again

Georgia’s top election officials late on Monday confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state and recertified the state’s 16 electors. President Donald Trump had requested the second recount on Nov. 22, one day after the state certified the first recount. Biden’s lead dropped from 12,670 to 11,779 votes after scanners that read and tallied the votes picked up discrepancies in some counties.

How will this affect Trump’s contest? The recount is his campaign’s latest loss in Georgia. Earlier on Monday, a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by former Trump attorney Sydney Powell that alleged fraud in the state and sought to decertify the presidential results. In a separate challenge filed Friday, Trump’s campaign asked the state court to order a new vote. The Fulton County Superior Court rejected the application over improperly completed paperwork and lack of appropriate filing fees.

