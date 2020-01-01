Georgia certifies results for Biden

Gov. Brian Kemp and top elections officials on Friday announced Joe Biden won the presidential race and the state’s 16 electors. President Donald Trump has two business days to request a recount. Friday’s certification followed a manual count of presidential votes done as an audit of electronic voting machines.

What’s the deal with Michigan? Trump met with top Republicans from the Michigan legislature at the White House on Friday, prompting speculation the president wanted to tamper with how the state’s electors might vote. Afterward, the state delegation said in a statement that they discussed COVID-19 relief with the president. “We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan,” they said. Biden leads by more than 155,000 votes based on the state’s current count, which the Board of State Canvassers is expected to certify on Monday.

